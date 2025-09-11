Pooches can put their best paw forward at a dog show that has run for two decades.

This year’s Stamford Dog Show on Stamford Meadows on Sunday will be organised by the 2nd Stamford Town Scouts, having been run previously by members of the town’s Methodist church.

The church has raised more than £30,000 for charity, while the proceeds from this year’s will go towards helping the scouts build new headquarters in Empingham Road.

Stamford Dog Show is returning to the meadows this Sunday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Events begin with a short prayer service at 10.30am, followed by dog registration and entertainment from 11am, and judging from 1pm. The winners will be announced before the show wraps up at 4pm.

Classes for dog show entries include cutest puppy, waggiest tail, best sausage catcher and best rescue. There will also be pedigree classes for hounds, gundogs, terriers, toy breeds, and working dogs.

Entry costs £3 per class or two classes for £5. Each class is limited to 25 entrants.

Last year's dog show. Picture: Chris Lowndes

There will be fairground rides, stalls and refreshments. The event is sponsored by Pets Korner, Tails ’n’ Whiskers, Soap & Furry and The Mutts Nutts Rescue.