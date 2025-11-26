Three men and a teenage boy have been released on bail while police continue to investigate drug offences and a burglary.

The four people were arrested after police pulled over a car in Deeping St James on Saturday night (November 22) at 9.35pm.

Police are investigating a suspected burglary in Stamford. Photo: stock

Officers are trying to work out what happened during a suspected burglary in Stamford’s Walcot Way on Friday night — with the men arrested as part of this investigation.

The four people arrested were:

*A Market Deeping 19-year-old. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and on suspicion of burglary.

*A 19-year-old man from Peterborough, who was arrested on possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, on suspicion of burglary, and on suspicion of drug-driving.

*A 20-year-old man from Glinton. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and on suspicion of burglary.

*A 17-year-old Market Deeping boy, who was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and on suspicion of burglary.

Police made four arrests. Photo: iStock

All four people arrested in connection with this incident have been released on bail.

Witnesses to the burglary incident are urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 396 of November 22.

They want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity, or has dashcam or CCTV footage in Walcot Way between 6.30pm and 7pm on November 21.

Witnesses can also email PC Simon Nash at simon.nash@lincs.police.uk quoting the same incident number as above.