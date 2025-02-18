A cracked mains sewer has resulted in one road being closed and traffic lights being used on another.

Anglian Water is carrying out work in Belton Street, Stamford and has two large tankers on standby to remove sewage waste if necessary.

The repairs are understood to have been complicated by the presence of underground cables but according to One Network they are scheduled to finish on Friday (February 21).

A sewer has cracked in Belton Street

Wharf Road is down to single-lane traffic while work is going on

Businesses in Belton Street remain open for trade, including Project One and Welland Tyres, which can be accessed by turning off Wharf Road into Gas Street and taking a left into Tenter Lane. The route is unsuitable for larger vehicles.