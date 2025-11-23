10 years ago

An archaeological investigation at Stamford Hospital has uncovered a number of skeletal remains at the west end of the site.

Polly Grimmett, Stamford Hospital redevelopment project director, said: "The dig was carried out by Cambridge University Archaeological Unit, who will submit their report to Heritage Lincolnshire.

"Initial feedback suggests the bodies may date back to the time that the Friary was active on site, and as the bodies were mainly laid side by side, in rows, it suggests that the dig may have found the old cemetery.

“The remains were not excavated and were instead covered back over and their location has been clearly mapped."

Heritage Lincolnshire will use the report to set out recommendations to the planning authority about future developments on site.

10 years ago: Volunteers Rosemary and Roy Candish have been keeping Stamford Railway Station presentable for more than three years and recently helped install planters funded by Stamford Round Table and East Midlands Trains to add a bit of welcome colour at the station.

A newsagents in Stamford will become one of the first in the region to have a new Post Office counter installed later this year.

Sutherland Way Newsagents’ counter will open on December 30.

Neil Barlow, who owns the shop with his wife Diane, said: "We used to have a counter here many years ago. It went to Stirling and that closed five or six years ago.

"Our customers are always asking, and as soon as we got the chance we jumped at it.

The new counter will provide Post Office services, deliveries and collections.

Neil said: "I think they are trying to put a few more of these counters in stores to give them a boost and keep the brand name in the local community. We are the first for hundreds of miles to get one."

The new counter will bring the number of Post Office branches in Stamford to three. It will join the town centre branch in All Saints Place, and Ryhall Road.

10 years ago: Diane and Neil Barlow, ready for the arrival of a new Post Office Counter

25 years ago

A Freddie Mercury portrait is being held to ransom - but owner Chris Overend insists it ‘wants to break free' of its captors.

The portrait was taken from The Millstone at Ryhall while landlord Chris Overend was away.

The music-minded kidnappers left a witty ransom note which read: "It's a kind of magic how I disappeared. The ransom will go to charity."

A second note has now been sent saying: "I want to break free but fat bottom girls won't let me."

Chris is offering £25 for information leading to successful recovery. He said: "The portrait was a gift 18 months ago from one of the regulars.

"I haven’t a clue where it might be or who has taken it, but I would love to have it back."

25 years ago: Chris Overend, landlord of The Millstone in Ryhall, is offering a reward for the return of his Freddie Mercury portrait, which is being held to ransom

25 years ago: One of the ransom notes sent to Chris Overend, landlord of The Millstone, Ryhall

An application for a business park on the outskirts of Stamford has been recommended for rejection by town councillors.

FH Gilman and Co has put forward an outline application for the site north of Uffington Road.

Stamford town councillors said they would prefer to preserve the site by turning it into a wildlife reserve.

Planning committee chairman Coun Dickon Sinker told a meeting: "There is so much wildlife and birds in the area. I would also maintain this is building into the countryside.

"Last time we said we appreciated the need for industrial development but we shouldn't build further into the countryside. I think the points from last time still stand.

"It is the wish of the planning committee that this special site in the corner of the whole area should be protected against future development."

FH Gilman and Co had no comment to make.

People living close to the site of a new £1 million nightclub have no need to worry about noise nuisance, the man behind the venture pledged this week.

Alex Pistolas, owner of Central Nightclub in Broad Street, Stamford, has been given planning permission to demolish the former nightspot and snooker hall in Chapel Yard. The new club will be opened in the summer.

Residents of Burghley Court, Recreation Ground Road, have voiced disquiet but Mr Pistolas claimed: "They won't have to worry about noise."

He revealed the new club would target people aged over 25 and feature less loud music as well as being soundproofed and double-glazed.

The project, to be started in January, will feature an upstairs area for weddings and conferences.

Mr Pistolas said: "It will be an attractive building, not an industrial-type unit, and will cater for a wide range of people including those up to 45 or 50 years old. There won't be very loud music like in a normal nightclub. It will be lovely when it's done."

For the past 18 months, since the previous nightclub closed, residents have enjoyed comparative quiet. Despite reassurances they remain sceptical about the development.

50 years ago

A piano-smashing competition, tug of war, giant bonfire, fortune telling, and the guest appearance of Miss Mexico from the Miss World competition were just some of the ingredients for a mammoth fund-raising event at Barnack on Sunday.

The events at the Millstone Inn were organised as part of a national inter-pub competition to raise money for the muscular dystrophy fund.

It was opened by Noel Cantwell, manager of Peterborough United FC and attractions included a giant bonfire and barbecue by Mrs Barbara Alladice of the Millstone Inn, a fire engine loaned by RAF Wittering complete with four firemen, a 1944 Bren gun carrier supplied by Mr Dusty Miller of Barnack for children's rides, pony rides and numerous sideshows.

50 years ago: Posh manager Noel Cantwell on Dusty Miller's Bren gun carrier launching one of the most extraordinary pub fundraisers in history

The piano-smashing competition was won by a village team in 3 minutes 50 seconds.

Fancy dress winners were pub regulars Gag and Jane, who came as a caveman and his wife. Second was Miss Beverly Alladice (St Trinian's schoolgirl), and third was Roger Pargeter (Zulu warrior).

A cheque for £185.80 was handed to Mr David Batten, a director of Ruddle's Brewery, for the muscular dystrophy fund by this year's Mexican entrant in the Miss World competition, who was staying with friends in the village for a few days.

Christopher Taylor, 15, has a model hobby, restoring and building boats.

A Stamford Fane School pupil, he began building Airfix planes and ships when he was about eight

Six months ago he bought a dilapidated three-foot fishing boat from a school friend.

"I am mad on boats, really, and besides being a member of the school modelling club I go to Christ Church Youth Club on Tuesdays for their hobbies' evening,” he said.

Christopher is a keen swimmer and has a part-time job at a Tallington cafe. He intends to join the Army Catering Corps or work in a hotel.

50 years ago: Christopher Taylor, a pupil of Stamford Fane School, with his model boat

A total of 449,600 trout have been introduced into Empingham Reservoir this year, and a further 300,000 should be put in next year.

Two-thirds of these fish will be rainbow trout and the rest brown.

In the three tests carried out this year only stickleback and trout have been found in the reservoir.

50 years ago: The Guide Hut in Conduit Road, Stamford, is in need of repairs estimated at £7,000. Pictured is association chairman Mrs Stella Spiegl in the cramped kitchen

50 years ago: The Guide Hut in Conduit Road, Stamford, is in need of £7,000 repairs

Stamford's Top Ten, November 21, 1950

(Last week's placings in brackets).

1 (-) Right Back Where We Started From (Maxine Nightingale)

2 (3) D.I.V.O.R.C.E. (Billy Connolly)

3 (-) New York Groove (Hello)

4 (6) Sky High (Jigsaw)

5 You Sexy Thing (Hot Chocolate)

6 (8) Love Hurts (Jim Capaldi)

7 (2) Love is the Drug (Roxy Music)

8 (4) Rhinestone Cowboy (Glen Campbell)

9 (1) Space Oddity (David Bowie)

10 (-) Money Honey (Bay City Rollers)

Supplied by H Palmer's, St Mary's Street, Stamford.

100 years ago

Babies in prams, toddlers of two and three years, and old folk seemed to be having "a day out" at Stamford Market on Friday. At any rate, those who are at the beginning and those who are nearing the end of life were very much in evidence, and they appeared to find the frosty snap in the air invigorating and quite to their liking.

Never before had a News representative who regularly attends the market seen there so many children under three years of age and men and women over three score years and ten.

Amongst the veterans was Mr James Taylor, the Grand Old Man of Pickworth, and a well-known farmer, who has passed the 90th milestone and is well on the way to the 100th. One missed him from his low farm cart in which he has driven into Stamford for many years, and it was a strange sight to see him seated in a motor-car in Broad Street.

But it would not come as a surprise to hear that he was plucky enough to learn to drive, although he is over 90 years of age, for Mr Taylor is in other ways abreast of the times.

A "youthful" Stamford woman who will be 92 years old in April of next year was moving merrily amongst the market folk with the agility of a young woman and without the aid of a stick.

Octogenarians and septuagenarians were to be met at almost every stall and in every crowd that had gathered around travelling salesmen or demonstrators of novelties.

And proud mothers and their babies were there in large numbers, enjoying the brief hours of November sunshine and the sights before the fogs come to town with their gloom and damp and keep them in their homes.

The market itself was not so extensive as usual, and contained scarcely any unusual features. Business was on the quiet side, although it was claimed that bargains were abundant.

A diversion was caused between 12 and 1 o'clock by a sweets and confectionary stall toppling over through, it is said, being struck by a motor vehicle.

100 years ago: Grab yourself a bargain motor bicycle from Fancourt's

Mr RO Bowman, youngest son of Mr and Mrs ES Bowman, Ryhall Road, Stamford, met with a serious accident whilst motor-cycling from Bourne.

When near Stowe, on the West Deeping and Bourne Road, he was involved in a collision with a milk-float, the property of Mr B Saxby, of Langtoft, which was coming in the opposite direction. The force of the impact hurled the cyclist very heavily on the road, with serious consequences.

Mr C Browning, an employee of Messrs. Blackstone's of Stamford, was returning from work at the time, and was quite close when the accident occurred, and he was the first to render assistance.

The unfortunate victim was taken to the farmstead of Mr G Nottingham nearby, where everything possible was done for his comfort.

He was conveyed to Stamford Infirmary, where it was found that his injuries were very serious, one knee-cap being broken in three places, and his head and arms badly injured also. An operation was performed on his knee, and his condition, although grave, is improving.

100 years ago: Some great films to see this week at the All Saints' Street flicks

Allegations against the Bourne Fire Brigade of delay in responding to a fire at Rippingale, of leaving the hose behind and having to return, of leaving the spanner required to start the engine, and of demanding supper, have all been withdrawn by Messrs Sharp and Son, the assessors, the council proving that the brigade were off in 14 minutes, that no hose or tools were left behind, and that there was an invitation to supper.

There are now 61 names on the register in Rutland under the Mental Deficiency Act - 35 males and 26 females. 32 are classified as feeble minded, 2 as idiots, and 27 as imbeciles. Twelve have been in institutions during the year, according to the annual report of the Medical Officer of Health (Dr C Rolleston).