Local musicians and writers will join forces with Ukrainian performers later this month for a celebratory show.

Where The Heart Sings will celebrate the integration of Ukrainian culture in Stamford after the Russian invasion of 2022 forced many to flee from their homes.

The Sunflowers Choir with director Mike Tymoczko. Photo: Oleskii Klitovchenko

The event has been organised by the Stamford Diversity Group and is supported by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation and Anglia Ruskin University.

It takes place at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, October 25 from 1pm. Entry is free on the door.

The programme features the Ukrainian School Band, with conductor Iryna Muha, as well as the Sunflowers Choir, a group of locally-based Ukrainian singers, conducted by Mike Tymoczko.

Stamford harpist Eleanor Turner

There will be performances from Stamford harpist Eleanor Turner with tabla player Mendi Singh, and former town poet laureates Caroline Avnit and Scott Coe.

There will also be a special appearance from rapper and poet Paul Hunt (aka MC Oliver Twist).

Paul Hunt AKA MC Oliver Twist will make a guest appearance at the arts centre show

The following week singers will hit the right notes at Oundle School Chapel for a fundraising concert for Ukraine.

Singers of Note will perform songs from the theatre to raise money for Helping Our Ukrainian Friends who have volunteers in Stamford and surrounding villages.

It takes place on Saturday, November 1 with a 7pm start.

This concert will raise money for humanitarian aid group, Helping Our Ukrainian Friends

Tickets cost £25, including a wine and canapes reception, and are available from David Turnock at davidturnock19@gmail.com