A mum who bought a baby sensory franchise after falling in love with the classes is celebrating three years as a business owner.

Aduke Thompson runs Baby Sensory Stamford classes in Barnack Village Hall on Thursdays and Bourne Abbey Church Hall on Fridays.

Over the past three years she has welcomed hundreds of families to the sell-out classes, which are aimed at babies from birth to 13 months.

Aduke Thomson and her baby, Zuri

As a mum to Zuri, Aduke’s journey with Baby Sensory began as a parent attending classes before buying the Stamford franchise.

She said: “After attending Baby Sensory classes myself, I absolutely fell in love. When I saw the business was up for sale, I absolutely jumped at the chance – and the rest, as they say, is history.”

To celebrate her three-year milestone, Aduke is offering free taster sessions to parents.

Having fun with ribbons

To book a session, contact Aduke on: 07521 040465 or email stamford@babysensory.co.uk.

Baby Sensory

Playing with the parachute

