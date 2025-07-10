A 15th century church will provide the backdrop for a summer concert series.

St John’s Church in Red Lion Square, Stamford will host a number of free musical events throughout July.

St Johns Church off Red Lion Square in Stamford

On Sunday, July 13 mezzo-soprano Elaine Bishop will showcase a recital of memories in song and the following week the Al Fresco Saxophone Quartet will perform a variety of music.

The series will conclude with a concert by flute and piccolo player Abigail Fletcher, with a collection of music from the Italian carnival to the glamour of early transatlantic flight.

All of the concerts will begin at 4pm and last for 50 minutes.

Tea and coffee and cake and biscuits will be served before and afterwards.



