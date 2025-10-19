Heart attacks, cardiac arrests and heart failure will be the main topics at a free health event to help people live longer.

Taking place at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street, Your Heart, Your Future involves four experts who will give information and advice to anyone wishing to ‘live well’.

Questions such as ‘what is a heart attack?’ and ‘what is cardiac arrest?’ will be answered, along with advice on symptoms, and what to do if someone suffers either.

The free event focuses on heart health. Image: iStock/bonetta

There will be a detailed presentation on cardiac prevention and rehabilitation, and the use of emergency CPR and defibrillation.

Speakers include lead cardiac nurses from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital and Stamford Hospital, who will be sharing their expertise and answering questions.

The event, organised by the Stamford Health Education Awareness Charity (Sheac), starts at 12.30pm on Friday, October 24, with speakers from 1pm and the chance to discuss cardiac conditions and heart health with other individuals.

An automatic external defibrillator in use during CRP training. Photo: British Heart Foundation

At 2.15pm there will be a refreshment break with complimentary hot drinks provided by Stamford and District Lions Club., and the event ends at 4pm, following a 15-minute question and answer panel session.