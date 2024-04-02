A new running event has been added to the area’s sporting and social calendar.

Organisers of the 10 and 20-mile Nene Valley Races, which start and finish in Fotheringhay, have added a 10k route to their mix.

Called The King’s Cliffe 10k, the new trail run will take place on Sunday, April 14, and is designed to be ‘friendly, fun and inclusive’, according to Janine Buck, who is organising the event with fellow runner Matt Snow.

The King's Cliffe 10k will be added to the Nene Valley Races events

Janine said: “It’s one circular lap along bridleways and public footpaths, starting from King’s Cliffe and ending back up at King’s Cliffe Active, where the café is providing hot snacks and drinks.

“The route will be fully marked and marshalled with no chance of getting lost and there is no ‘cut off time’, so it’s suitable for those runners who want to take it easy and enjoy the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside.”

There are prizes for first male and first female and a medal for all finishers.

Janine Buck has already co-organised the successful Nene Valley Races

Janine added: “The medals are plastic-free, 100% biodegradable and are handmade in the UK, and for every medal a tree is being planted.

“We are also a community interest company, so part of our ethos is to benefit the local community.

“This year we have a number of free places for 16 to 18-year-olds, to encourage all ages and abilities to experience trail running.”

The run has capacity for 160 participants and it is just over half full.