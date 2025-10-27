Shoppers will benefit from free car parking at some council car parks in the run-up to Christmas.

In Grantham, there will be unlimited free parking in all South Kesteven District Council car parks on Fridays December 5, 12 and 19.

In Stamford, Cattle Market Car Park will be free for up to four hours on Mondays to Thursdays from December 1 until Christmas Eve.

Cattlemarket car park in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

A ticket from the pay and display machines, or registration on the RingGo app, will be required at the time of parking to qualify for the offers in Stamford and Grantham.

The council’s car parks in Bourne and Market Deeping remain free.

Coun Richard Cleaver, cabinet member for property and public engagement, said free parking would benefit businesses and shoppers, adding: “This will help alleviate the stress of gift shopping and we hope it will encourage many more visits to our towns to give a welcome boost to all of the independent local businesses.

“December is always a vibrant time, and we are happy to be in a position to suspend parking charges after it was so well-received last year.

“If we are able to support the retailers and encourage more visitors to explore the festive offerings, that’s a festive win-win for our historic market towns.”