A mobile phone company is offering free SIM cards for people living in data poverty.

Six Virgin Media O2 stores - including the Stamford branch - are providing free O2 mobile data, texts and calls to people who need it, regardless of their mobile operator.

Recipients can receive 25GB of free O2 data per month for 12 months to help them access essential online services. It is enough data for around 275 hours of internet browsing per month.

Spokesperson Nicola Green said: “We’re helping people affected by data poverty to stay in touch with their loved ones, access critical services and be part of the digital world this Christmas and beyond.”

To qualify for the offer recipients must be aged over 18, belong to a low-income household and have no or insufficient access to the internet at home, away from the home and/or be unable to afford their existing monthly contract or top-up.

Virgin Media O2 launched the National Databank – which is like a food bank but for data - with the UK’s leading digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, in 2021.

Stamford’s O2 store is located in St Paul’s Street.