People who struggle with technology are invited to a free session to help them access healthcare services online.

The NHS app and the ‘Anima’ consultation platform - which Lakeside’s Stamford Surgery uses - will be covered in the sessions.

They are open to all patients at the surgery and take place at Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road, Stamford on Wednesdays, May 14, 21 and 28, from 2pm to 4pm.

There is also a session at St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road, Stamford on Friday, May 16, from 10am to midday.

The sessions have been organised by the Stamford Patient Participation Group, which has received feedback from patients saying they would like help with online systems.

Those coming along are encouraged to bring a smartphone, tablet, or laptop if they have one, so that they can get used to using the technology on their own device. Laptops will also be made available.

The sessions are designed to help patients before the launch of Total Triage at Stamford Surgery on Wednesday, June 11.

Total Triage is already used at Lakeside’s Hereward Practice in Bourne, and ensures patients with the most urgent medical needs receive the earliest appointments.