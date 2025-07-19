A free town centre public wifi network is now up and running.

Routers were installed as part of South Kesteven District Council’s CCTV upgrade for town centres, and cover central areas of the towns where CCTV cameras are located.

In Stamford the coverage includes High Street, Broad Street, Red Lion Square, Scotgate, St John’s Street and St Mary’s Street, Sheep Market, The Meadows, and the car parks at Cattlemarket and North Street, Broad Street.

CCTV in Stamford High Street

The CCTV camera network upgrade, which cost the council £620,000, was carried out across its 620 cameras located in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping. The cameras are used to prevent crime and to provide evidence to police when necessary.

Announcing the launch of the wifi on social media, Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind) said: “It is a free bonus that came with the CCTV upgrade to full high definition cameras linked through an ultrafast fibre connection to a new control room in Grantham police station. It operates in all the four towns in South Kesteven.”

Free SKDC wifi is now available in town centres. Image: Richard Cleaver

The public wifi is called ‘S Kesteven Free Wifi’.