An Eastenders script writer will take to the stage at an open mic night.

Writer James McDermott will read from his collection at Stamford’s Pint of Poetry evening in the Gallery Bar at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday, May 28.

His latest collection of poetry ‘Father Myself’ explores his father’s life, which ended in 2022 when he died from covid after three weeks in intensive care, and a lack of acceptance towards James being part of the LGBTQ community.

James McDermott. Photo: Louis Catliff

James will also be talking about his work as one of the writers on BBC soap opera EastEnders and lecturer in creative writing at The University Of East Anglia. He has also written a number of plays.

The Pint of Poetry evening, which starts at 7.30pm, will include the regular open mic for poets to read a piece of their own work. Admission is free.

