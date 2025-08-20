An underdog story came true for a group of young athletes as they claimed a superb global medal in Australia.

The Stamford-based roller derby team, Borderland Beasts, provided 13 of the 17-strong UK squad which competed at the Junior Roller Derby World Cup - as well as head coach Jonathan Emery.

Having finished dead-last just nine years ago, the mixed team of players aged 15 to 18 - most of whom live in Bourne and Stamford - came through the group stage and then the quarter-final knockout match.

Defeat in the semi-finals set up a third/fourth-place play-off against hosts Australia which they won 267-208 to claim the final medal on offer.

“It was very emotional and there were tears, but in a good way, because of how far we had come and everything that had gone to plan,” said Jonathan.

“We came last in 2018, we came sixth in 2018, came fifth in France in 2023 and now we've managed to get up to bronze medal.

“Considering we were probably the smallest nation there, apart from Belgium, it was a good achievement. An underdog story.”

In the final, the United States - the red-hot favourites - beat France, and Jonathan knows the UK have work to do to reach their level.

With no funding on offer, the squad was reliant on the generosity of parents, sponsors and donors just to make the long-haul trip Down Under.

“We always knew that we were never going to compete with France and America, so we didn't play to win those games,” said Jonathan.

“We had a game plan to beat Australia, Canada and Belgium, who we studied heavily, and we did just that.”

He added: “America has a massive structure already. In the UK, I have eight junior teams across the country to get my players from, but they probably have 400.

“And all sport in France at that level is funded, so they don't have to pay for anything.

“They're just more established than us, but hopefully, we'll get there. It just takes time.”

Jonathan believes a home World Cup in 2027 is a good chance to promote the sport in this country, and for the team to continue their rise.

“We've got a chance to see if we can improve again and showcase roller derby to the world, “ he added.

But before that, there are domestic honours at stake as the Borderland Beasts, who play at Borderville Sports Complex, look to defend their UK title.

The reigning champions are through to the Five Nations final once again on September 14 where they will play last year’s beaten finalists, the Edinburgh-based Demonburgh.