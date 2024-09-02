This month will bring a boost to towns across the area as an array of new businesses open.

From cafes and art galleries to lingerie shops and dog activity centres, the new additions in September offer something for everybody.

Etta Lingerie will be opening in the former Cakes and Co building in Stamford on the week beginning September 16.

Etta Lingerie in Oakham

Hetty Arnold opened her first lingerie and nightwear shop in Mill Street, Oakham in January after noticing a gap in the market, and following an incredible response she was keen to expand the business.

Hetty is trained in bra fitting and prides herself on a personalised service, particularly to those who are a bit out of their comfort zone.

Etta stocks sizes six to 22 and up to H-cups in bras from a range of brands, including independent designers and the underwear is described as being ‘practical but pretty’.

Etta Lingerie, with her children Poppy and Bridget outside the new shop

Thea Coffee House, which is due to open in Long Sutton High Street early this month, will be offering a taste of Greek cuisine.

Owner Vasiliki Nastou will be running the eatery with family, including sister Aimiliana, offering brunch, breakfast and lunch.

Dishes will include Greek feta pie, pizzas, orange cakes and wraps with meat, tomato, tzatziki, onion and potato.

Thea Coffee House will be moving onto premise on the High Street in Long Sutton. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Vasiliki and Aimiliana Nastou will run Thea Coffee House. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

The Cotswold Company is opening in Stamford after a two-month renovation of a High Street building, which has stood empty for more than a year after the previous business, M and Co, moved out.

The opening, which will be the company’s first in the East Midlands and its 10th in the UK, is expected to create more than seven new jobs, both full-time and part-time.

The opening date has been announced for September 10 and a glimpse through the windows shows it isn’t far off completion.

The Cotswold Company is opening in Stamford High Street

The former HSBC bank on the corner of Stamford High Street and Red Lion Square has been under the hammer for nine months with builders working hard to get the building ready for its new owners Gladwell and Patterson.

Run by brother and sister team Cory and Glenn Fuller, Gladwell and Patterson dates back more than 275 years and has a focus on fine oil paintings, watercolours and sculptures.

Three years ago they opened a gallery in Mill Street, Oakham and following its success the family was keen to find a bigger space, which prompted its move over the county border.

Gladwell and Patterson in Stamford High Street

Gladwell and Patterson also has a gallery in Beauchamp Place, London.

Another business which is relocating this September is Stamford Strings, which makes, sells and restores stringed instruments.

It is moving from its current building in St Leonard’s Street to the former Burghley Estates offices in High Street St Martin’s, a few doors up from the The George Hotel.

Libby Summers, founder of Stamford Strings

In its new premises, the business will have separate spaces for workshop activities, a retail showroom, and an area for trying out instruments.

Similarly Blue Cat Music School in Grantham is relocating from Watergate to former Morris and Kon Opticians in St Catherine’s Road.

The owner of Who Let Your Dogs Out?, Sara Barnes, will launch a new animal adventure centre in September at the Alma Park Industrial Estate.

After an increase in enquiries for dog daycare services, Sara decided it wasn’t enough for her to just run the business from home.

The next generation of gymnasts will benefit from a new dedicated training centre when it opens in September in Meadow Park Industrial Estate, Essendine.

Head of Stamford Gymnastics Club Mat Cooper is converting three storage units into a sports facility so that he can welcome people from his waiting list of more than 300.

