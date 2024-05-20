A stellar line-up from the worlds of comedy and music is heading to town as a charity venue continues to attract an impressive cast list.

The Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, a registered charity, relies on donations to fund new and exciting productions and has served up a brilliant programme for 2024.

Well-loved TV comedian Harry Hill recently became the latest star name to announce a show at the Broad Street theatre, next March, joining an eclectic cast of well-known stand-ups.

Harry Hill brings his tour to Stamford next spring

Stamford Comedy Club has also enticed some elite level funnymen and women to headline its monthly comedy nights.

They include Reginald D Hunter (Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, QI) on May 24, Marcus Brigstocke on June 22, and BAFTA-winner Dylan Moran (Black Books, Shaun of the Dead) who hits the stage on September 27.

The contrasting comedic styles of Little Britain star and author David Walliams (June 7 - sold out) and Joe Pasquale (November 23) head here as part of their respective tours - with Walliams showcasing his latest children’s book Astrochimp.

TV regular Reginald D Hunter headlines the next Stamford Comedy Club night next week

Bafta award-winning writer and stand-up Dylan Moran headlines the monthly Stamford Comedy Club night in September

Accomplished writer Henry Normal teams up with comedy and stage actor Nigel Planer - forever known to those of a certain age as Neil from the Young Ones - for an Edge Street Live show on October 16.

Tickets have already sold out for Will Young’s September show, but there are plenty of other well-known names heading this way from right across the musical pantheon - from Aled Jones to Shaun Ryder.

An intriguing night is in store when former Happy Mondays and Black Grape lead singer Shaun Ryder calls here on November 14 as part of a new spoken word tour recalling his tales of hedonism, excess and rock ‘n’ roll.

Shan Ryder relives his rock 'n' roll days with The Happy Mondays in November

Tickets were quickly snapped up for Will Young's September show

There’s music and chat from both Huey Morgan (November 13), the ex-Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman turned radio DJ, and Aled Jones (November 22) who evolved from the nation’s most recognisable choirboy to stage star.

And Martin Fry, frontman with 1980s new romantics ABC, adds a little gloss with an evening of conversation and music on November 19.

Dipping a little further back into pop history, The Manfreds perform on November 21 featuring Paul Jones, original lead singer with 60s rock band Manfred Mann, and there will be a helping of pre-Christmas tinsel and sparkle on December 12 when Showaddywaddy hit the town.

Huey Morgan brings music and conversation about his Fun Lovin' Criminals days in November

Showaddywaddy featuring Rutland's own Dave Graham

The Corn Exchange also offers the chance for up-and-coming talent and top-notch am-dram to tread the same boards as such established stars, with performances this year from Stamford Showstoppers, Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players, and Stamford Pantomime Players.

And there’s also musical tributes to global stars like Pink Floyd, Bob Marley, Frankie Valli, and Coldplay.

For more information, and to book, visit www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/whats-on