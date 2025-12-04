A kitten who suffered “horrific” injuries after a suspected dog attack has been nursed back to health by a team of volunteer carers.

Willa Wonka, as she has been named, was just two weeks old when she was brought into Alder Vet, in Spalding, by a member of the public after suffering a horrendous head injury.

Willa was believed to have been attacked by a dog before she was found

Having been described as “touch and go” Willa’s wounds began to heal and volunteers from Stamford and District Cats Protection agreed to take care of her.

“Willa’s injury was horrific, with a gash to her head and damage to her eye that left her with a wonky-looking face,” said Griselda Winn, co-ordinator at Stamford and District Cats Protection.

“But she is a fighter, and she eventually started eating and was able to walk on her own.

Vets in Spalding treated Willa before Stamford Cats Protection took over her care

“However, she couldn’t blink properly, needing eye drops throughout the day and we thought she would need an owner to do this for the rest of her life.

“Once she became stronger, natural playful kitten behaviour kicked in which made it difficult for her head wound to heal effectively.

“With lots of TLC from her volunteer fosterer, the wound finally closed up and her eye recovered so well that she no longer needed eye drops.”

Willa was unable to blink in one eye

The charity says the circumstances surrounding Willa’s injuries, and how she found herself alone, will probably never be known.

Now a 17-week-old lively and happy cat, Willa has already centre of attention at her new family home.

Griselda added: “With cases like Willa, the whole team becomes invested in getting them healthy again.

“We are delighted that Willa has overcome her early trauma and is settling into her new home.”

Happy and contented in her new home

Cats Protection Stamford is once again raising money with a Christmas raffle to win a hamper filled with festive treats and stocking fillers.

Tickets are £1 each and on sale here until the raffle closes on Wednesday (December 10).

Proceeds will go towards helping cats and kittens in Bourne, Market Deeping, Stamford and Crowland.