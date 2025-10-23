A garage owner is frustrated by ‘police inaction’ after a man stole fuel on four occasions, worth more than £400.

The thefts from the Gulf filling station at Andrew Hindmarch's premises in Uffington Road, Stamford, happened on August 25, September 9, September 29 and on Monday (October 20).

Each time the man has filled up the vehicle fuel tank before sticking the pump nozzle through the vehicle window to fill a large container. He has then driven off without paying.

Simon Thompson, forecourt manager at the Hindmarch garage in Uffington Road, Stamford, wants Lincolnshire Police to investigate fuel thefts. Photo: Iliffe Media

Andrew said: “When we reported it happening, the police attitude was that it might have been someone ‘having a bad day’. But when it’s the same person four times that is not a mistake.

“If they are stealing fuel it makes me wonder what other crimes they might be involved in.”

Andrew believes the man has also targeted the filling station at Morrisons in Uffington Road.

Simon Thompson, forecourt manager at Gulf, said: “When I have rung police or gone online to report what has happened it takes ages to get through and then to be told it’s not a crime is frustrating.

“It isn’t a victimless crime.”

Andrew said he was concerned for his staff, who can end up feeling responsible if they are the one who has pressed the button in the shop to authorise use of the pump.

“People suggest switching to pay at the pump to avoid this sort of crime, but that means people don’t come into the shop, which is where the business makes income,” he said.

“Fuel is not where the business makes money. We need people to come into the shop to pick up snacks or other convenience items.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Our crime prevention team works with garages on a range of measures to prevent bilking – the term used for people who pump fuel and then leave without paying – and ensure they understand the steps they need to take to help prevent them becoming a victim of crime.

“This can include the use of pay-at-pump technology, so that a bank card is charged ahead of the fuel being pumped.

“Incidents of bilking are not always thefts, but can be cases of people forgetting to pay for fuel.”

She added that recovering financial loss is the responsibility of the garage, and this can be done through the British Oil Security Syndicate.

“We have received multiple reports of bilking from Gulf filling station in Uffington Road, Stamford, and officers have considered the evidential opportunities for investigation which were available, and advised on the routes the garage can take to claim civil recovery of the debt owed for the fuel,” the spokesperson said.

“We take all reports of such crimes extremely seriously and appreciate the impact they have on the community and local business.

“Reported incidents always help to inform a broader, county-wide intelligence picture.”

The Petrol Retailers’ Association, which represents independent forecourts, said thefts in Lincolnshire are concerning, as is their effect on the people who work at the forecourts.

The association spokesperson said: “This is not a victimless crime and has a major impact on fuel retailers, many of which are family-run forecourts already struggling under economic uncertainty.

“Many of our members have been proactive and taken steps to combat this by implementing technology to catch these criminals.

“Additionally, the Petrol Retailers’ Association has successfully lobbied for the forecourt sector to gain digital access to the DVLA’s registered keeper database to speed up the process of identifying perpetrators and holding them responsible.”

Fuel thefts cost retailers more than £100 million a year.

Motor Fuel Group, which operates the Morrisons filling station, was approached for comment.

Lincolnshire Police officers have been given a photo of the man who stole from Gulf, and a name.