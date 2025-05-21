A village pub will be the centre of attention when it hosts a beer festival and gala weekend.

This year’s event is the 17th Easton-on-the-Hall gala weekend which will be based in and around The Blue Bell pub in High Street between Thursday, May 22 and Monday, May 26.

The festivities get underway on Thursday evening with the beer festival and quiz night, followed by live music, a car boot sale, talent show and village fete throughout the weekend.

Easton-on-the-Hill village gala. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Tin Nicol, part of the organising committee, said: “Apart from the usual beer and bands, our highlights this year include Easton’s Got Euro-Talent, a local talent show loosely based on the Eurovision Song Contest, and the fete which will have all the usual stalls but also for this year’s barmy event, chariot racing.”

More than 30 beers, ciders and gins will be available throughout the weekend all of which will will be served in plastic glasses unless people take along their own.

Details of all the events taking place at The Blue Bell are:

Thursday, May 22

• Beer festival - 5pm followed by a quiz at 7.30pm. £20 for teams of six. Call 01780 763003 to book.

Friday, May 23

• Live music by Groove Cartel - 9pm. Free entry.

Saturday, May 24

• Car boot sale - 10am to 1pm. Pitches £10 in advance only on 01780 763003.

• Easton’s Got Euro-Talent - 7.30pm. Amateur acts with a Eurovision twist. Entry £5 for adults, £3 for children on the door.

Sunday, May 25

• Music and beer festival - 1pm onwards. Performances from The Main Event, Ear Worm, Los Cojones, Wrackman, Filthy Contact, Cosmic Rodney and High Point Players. Free entry.

Monday, May 26

• Easton on the Hill village fete - 11am onwards. Stalls, games, raffle, Maypole dancing and dog show (register from 10am)