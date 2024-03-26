

A mentoring support scheme is being expanded which will help children who have been trafficked and abandoned.

Rutland County Council has become one of three local authorities in the East Midlands to receive additional funding to expand the support it gives to children and young people in its care.

Coun Tim Smith (Lib Dem), cabinet member for children and families at Rutland County Council, said: “Providing care and support for children without a stable family environment is one of the most important things we do.

Emma Sweeny, head of children’s social care at Rutland County Council, Emily York, youth programme manager at The Mighty Creatives, Coun Tim Smith, cabinet member for children and families at Rutland County Council, Lee Martin, head of virtual school at Rutland County Council

“This applies to all children, including those from overseas who come into our care – often because they’re trafficked into the UK and then abandoned.

“It’s confusing and frightening for them and they need all the help we can give them.

“We’re very pleased to have secured the funding needed to widen our creative mentoring programme, so it can include children from overseas who have no family here.”

The launch of Rutland County Council’s expanded creative mentoring programme at the King Power Stadium in Leicester

Each local authority area in England is required to support the government’s National Transfer Scheme (NTS) for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

At the moment, the council in Rutland is caring for two under 16s and three under 18s, and is awaiting the arrival of a further three children to reach its maximum allocation.

Having worked with Leicester-based charity The Mighty Creatives to offer creative mentoring to six of its looked after children and seen positive results, Rutland County Council has been awarded funding by the Department for Education (DfE) to expand this type of support to children from overseas who are placed in its care.

The children are matched with creative mentors who organise activities based on the young person’s likes and interests.

From these activities, each young person goes on to create several artistic pieces which will be shared later in the year, helping them to embrace their creative voice and grow in confidence.

Coun Smith added: “It’s vital that children from overseas are given the same opportunities to build relationships and support systems through programmes like this, which provide safe and fun avenues to communicate and develop a sense of confidence and belonging.”





