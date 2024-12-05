Funding will help a school to nurture pupils’ mental health.

Soke Education Trust, which runs John Clare Primary School and Wittering Primary School, has secured funding from the Benefact Group to implement the ‘Outstandingly Happy School’ programme.

The programme, run by charity Brilliant Schools, focuses on enhancing wellbeing and personal development through training and resources.

Cathy Carlisle, chief executive of Soke Education Trust, said: “In today’s fast-paced world, nurturing our children’s mental health is just as crucial as their academic achievements. “Brilliant Schools offers a holistic approach that aligns perfectly with our vision of developing well-rounded, resilient individuals ready to face life’s challenges.”

In the coming months, pupils across Soke Education Trust schools will engage in

sessions covering topics such as self-regulation, growth mindset, and taking responsibility for their learning.

Cathy said: “We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact on our pupils’ wellbeing and academic performance.

“This programme has the potential to shape a generation that excels not only in their studies but also in their emotional and social development.”



