Further updates have been revealed as a town bridge is set to close for ‘essential’ repairs from next week.

Stamford Town Bridge is set to close for seven weeks to allow waterproofing works on the Grade II listed structure.

From next Monday until September 1, the bridge will be fully closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Stamford Town Bridge is set to closure for seven weeks, starting next Monday

A diversion route will be in place while the town’s only road crossing over the River Wellend is out of action.

Today, Lincolnshire County Council announced that it has appointed a public liaison officer, who can be contacted regarding any issues related to the bridge closure.

Residents are encouraged to email any concerns to Sophie Ward-Owen at sophie.ward-owen@owen-partners.co.uk.

The extent of road closures during the repairs

Car parks on either side of the bridge will remain fully accessible throughout the duration of the works.

Cattlemarket Car Park can be accessed by following diverted traffic ‘S’ signs, while Wharf Road Car Park can be reached by following signs marked ‘N’.

In addition, the parking lane in front of Lord Burghley’s Hospital, in Station Road, will also be suspended for the duration of the works due to limited space near the bridge.

The diversion will be in place throughout the seven weeks

Cllr Michael Cheyne, executive member for Highways at LCC, said the closure is ‘essential’ to avoid serious safety and structural issues.

He said: “Our expert team has carried out various surveys of the bridge to find out exactly what is needed.

“We have discovered that the bridge shows signs of water seepage, which is the result of a failure of the existing waterproofing membrane.

“To deal with this, we will have to remove the existing road surface and footpaths. A fresh waterproof membrane will then be laid on the exposed substrate.

Pedestrian diversion routes through the Meadows and across Albert Bridge

“Once complete, we will put the footpaths back in and then lay the new road surface.

“It’s a complex and necessary series of works to keep the bridge in a useable condition.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to engineer a work-around that would leave the traffic network open as it is whilst we deal with the issues on the bridge.”

During the closure, The George Hotel at Stamford will be carrying out maintenance work on their Gallows structure across High Street St Martin’s on Sunday, July 20 and Sunday, August 17.

The waterproof membrane on Stamford Town Bridge needs replacing

Cllr Chenyne said the repairs have been approved by the council to avoid any additional future delays on approach to the bridge.

However, the announcement of the bridge closure has raised concerns among some.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con) has described as closure as ‘madness’ and Stamford’s two county councillors, Richard Cleaver (Ind) and Kelham Cooke (Con) asked highways to change the plans.

Some businesses in St Mary’s Street have also raised concerns about the potential impact on their trade.

The repairs will cost around £200,000.