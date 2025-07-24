The long-term future of 13 council houses remains unclear after they fell into disrepair and the tenants moved out.

Residents of Lumby’s Terrace in Stamford spent years battling with South Kesteven District Council over the state of their homes.

Many of the properties suffered with damp, crumbling walls and leaks.

Black mould in a property at Lumbys Terrace

Almost two years ago the residents pleaded with Stamford Town Council for help having lost faith in the district council. Last summer they were even issued with ‘cold packs’ containing hats, gloves and blankets to see them through the winter months.

All of the tenants have now been re-housed but their former homes remain empty and no repairs have been carried out.

A number of the properties have smashed windows at the front while some of the back gardens facing onto The Maltings have overflowing rubbish bags, abandoned appliances and boarded up doors.

An old appliance is dumped in the garden. Photo: Andrea Scholes

South Kesteven District Council is still deciding what to do with the empty homes.

Councillor Virginia Moran (Ind), who is the cabinet member for housing, said: “All 13 South Kesteven District Council-owned properties in Lumby's Terrace are vacant.

“No decision has yet been made on the long-term options for these listed buildings.

“However, we are seeking advice on our options, which would take into account the unique heritage aspect of the properties, including any restrictions and opportunities this may present.”

The 13 council houses remain empty after the tenants were re-homed. Photo: Andrea Scholes

The 13 Grade II-listed homes in Lumby’s Terrace were the first council-owned properties in South Kesteven. Their listed status and their location within a conservation area means listed building consent and/or planning permission is required for some types of work to be carried out.

One adjoining property is privately owned.

What do you think the council should do? Share your thoughts in the comments below.