People travelled from far and wide to enjoy five days of entertainment during the bank holiday weekend.

Visitors to Easton-on-the-Hill’s gala guzzled their way through 40 casks of real ale and 15 kegs of beer during the five-day event. It all helped to wash down a quarter of a tonne of chips which were served by the team at The Blue Bell pub.

Twenty-five teams took part in a pub quiz on Thursday evening to kick off the celebrations ahead of a car show and Easton’s Got Talent competition on Saturday. Eight acts showcased their skills to an audience of 200 people, with performances ranging from singing to ballet and a Monty Python sketch.

Felicity, Alison, Emma and Sue were in charge of the cake stall. Photo: Chris Lowndes

On Sunday it was all about the music with seven bands taking to the stage throughout the day.

The gala was rounded off on Monday with a dog show and village fete, bringing together people from various social groups in the village.

Event coordinator Tim Nicol said: “The whole five-day gala was terrific. It’s a community event and we had many people muck in to help make it so successful. It really brings people together and puts Easton on the map.

Peter Hammond and Maurice Dye from the D'ukes of Rutland. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“The tent was packed on Saturday for the bands and the dog show was the busiest ever with more than 100 entrants. Once the proceeds are counted I think it will be a bumper year for the groups which are supported.”

Tim thanked everyone who helped to plan and sponsor the event, along with those who attended.

Esme Schwarz and Nancy Parrot. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Poppy and Francesca with their dog Otis. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The D'Ukes of Rutland. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The dog show was the busiest ever. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lesley Beckingham with Basel. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Phoebe the pup won a rosette. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Chris, Ann and Emily manned a stall. Photo: Chris Lowndes

