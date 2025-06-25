A London gang has been charged by police with targeting phone shops — including one in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police say that ten people have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery as part of an investigation into series of incidents — including the one at the town’s Vodafone store on Friday June 13.

Police have arrested a gang in London in connection with a Stamford phone shop robbery. Picture: Stock image

Two masked men forced staff to hand over thousands of pounds of stock in a broad daylight raid at lunchtime.

Eight men — aged between 20 and 31 — and two 17-year-old boys were arrested at addresses in London on Thursday, June 19 and have now been charged.

A spokesman said: “They were arrested by Met Police officers, who have taken on the investigation after identifying a number of similar incidents where suspects stole thousands of pounds worth of new phones from secure store rooms at high street phone stores.”

Vodafone bosses spoke out after the Stamford incident — calling for more help to protect workers in an industry that is being targeted by criminals.

The three staff at the High Street store at the time were said to have been unharmed and were offered support by the company and franchisee. All three are back to work.