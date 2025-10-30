People are being invited to a have their say over plans to turn council garages into 13 homes.

South Kesteven District Council is keen to replace its garages in Kesteven Road, Stamford with housing, particularly one and two-bedroom properties that might ‘free up other larger properties withing the council’s housing stock’.

Its designs for the site, which is close to St Augustine’s Primary School, is for the garages to be replaced by two bungalows, a terrace of three houses, and eight one-bedroom flats.

The district council-owned garages in Kesteven Road, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Each home would have designated parking and the existing entrance to the garages and associated hardstanding would become the entrance to the cul-de-sac.

The majority of the grass field to the south of the site, also owned by the council, would be kept as green space for community use.

Neighbours of the proposed development have received letters inviting them to comment on the plans and to complete a short survey.

The location of the garages, hardstanding and public field off Kesteven Road, Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

Questions include whether or not developing the garages would enhance the area, and what could be done to improve and make better use of the grassy area next to it.

The district council-owned hard standing, with the garages behind, garages off Kesteven Road, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Pedestrian access to the garages from what is known locally as 'Black Path' near St Augustine's School. Photo: Iliffe Media

Looking out over the council's grassed area behind the garages and hardstanding. Alongside the homes, SKDC is asking residents if anything can be provided on this land to improve it, such as more trees, seating, wildflowers, a play area, or an outdoor gym. Photo: Iliffe Media

A drop-in session is taking place from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, November 20, at Christ Church in Green Lane, Stamford. Officers from South Kesteven District Council will be there to answer questions.

The public consultation on the Kesteven Road garage redevelopment ends on November 28. Council officers will then consider comments made by residents and interested parties, before submitting a formal planning application to be decided by elected members of the council.