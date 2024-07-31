A mental health and wellbeing charity is opening its garden gate to children during the school holidays.

MindSpace will be holding family friendly sessions at its Uffington Road allotments in Stamford this summer.

The ‘Sow and Grow’ sessions will be open to families to attend and will include child-friendly activities such as scavenger hunts, colouring, crafts and seed sowing alongside the usual gardening workshops for adults.

‘Cuttings Masterclass’ in session at the Wellbeing Garden

Kay Harrington, MindSpace’s Garden lead, said: “Many of the people who drop in for the Wellbeing Garden sessions are parents, and we don’t want them to stop coming over the summer because they have their children with them,”

“When we’ve held family events in the past at the garden, children have injected a lovely energy into the space and it has become a really joyful place to be.

“We have put lots of thought into activities that are child-friendly and we hope that lots of families drop in to experience the beautiful environment and that children can have a fun outdoor learning experience too.”

MindSpace Garden at a recent open day

Sow and Grow sessions, which take place every Wednesday from 10am to 12pm, are free of charge and refreshments are provided.



