Volunteers for a town-based charity were thanked for their time and support at a summer party.

People who give up their time to help MindSpace, which is based in Broad Street, Stamford, gathered in the charity's Wellbeing Garden at the Uffington Road allotments on Friday evening (June 7).

Pimm's and fresh fruit juices were served, along with barbecue food cooked by the Rapid Relief Team charity, established by the Plymouth Brethren and which provides emergency and disaster relief around the globe.

Volunteers and trustees for the MindSpace charity gathered at the charity's Wellbeing Garden at the Uffington Road Allotments

It was a chance for volunteers to meet from the various activities MindSpace holds. These included those who help to make the Wellbeing Garden an accessible place for people to be outdoors and grow flowers and produce, those who organise the charity’s Men’s Night, Games Night, After Work Connect, and other groups that meet each week, as well as people who organise external events that benefit the charity, such as the Stamford Santa Fun Run in Burghley Park.

Volunteers and donations mean that MindSpace can provide free services to the people of Stamford that include opportunities to talk to trained listeners.

Its Night Light Café, for example, is open at MindSpace in Broad Street on Mondays from 6.15pm until 8.45pm, and on Thursdays from 7.30pm until 9.30pm. The After Work Connect sessions take place earlier on a Thursday evening, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Rapid Relief Team charity volunteers staffed the barbecue

Hot drinks and cakes are provided free of charge during sessions, and there are opportunities to meet new people and make friends.

One-to-one listening sessions are held on Mondays before and after Night Light Café, from 5.30pm to 6.15pm and 8:45pm to 9.30pm.

MindSpace Stamford aims to improve the mental health and wellbeing of people through a range of community-based groups.

To find out about volunteering opportunities at MindSpace visit the website.

The Wellbeing Garden has gradually developed from disused allotments, thanks to the work of volunteers

Alternatively email info@mindspacestamford.com or phone 07563 385273.