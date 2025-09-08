A silent demonstration is to take place in a town centre calling for an end to war in Gaza.

A slow, silent walking demonstration will take place in Stamford High Street on Saturday, September 13, led by George Hetherington who helped set up food waste charity Second Helpings.

George, 88, hopes to get under way at around 10am from St Michael’s Churchyard.

George Hetherington

A3 posters will be available at a gazebo in the churchyard for demonstrators to collect and hold as they walk through the town, while passers-by can pick up information leaflets and donate there.

“Our focus will be on Gaza and calling for an end to war, positive action for peace, prevention of starvation, the provision of medical aid and other Gaza needs,” said George.

The demonstration will begin at St Michael’s Church and walk along Stamford High Street

Church groups and local community groups have been invited to attend as has town mayor, Coun Amanda Wheeler.

Demonstrators will be asked to remain silent, although willing to stop and talk to interested members of the public.

This demonstration will not promote the Palestine Action organisation which has been banned as a terrorist organization by the government.