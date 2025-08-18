An 18th Century ‘gallows’ sign that disappeared from outside The George of Stamford has been returned.

Two large struts fell from the timber beam spanning High Street St Martin’s in front of the former coaching inn, now a family-run hotel.

As a result of this, and with Stamford Town Bridge being closed for waterproofing, it was decided to remove damaged woodwork for repairs.

George Hotel of Stamford’s gallows sign has been returned after repairs by New Crest Developments. Photo: Submitted/New Crest Developments

Andrew Bennett, director of the building firm New Crest Developments, carried out the specialist work.

He said: “We removed some damaged timber that had split, restored and replaced it, so no new timber was used.

“Every original feature previously there has been retained, aside from a couple of mechanical fixings that needed replacing.

“We used traditional methods to restore the wood, and kept key woodworking methods in place, such as the mortise and tenon joints that have held the structure together for hundreds of years.”

Andrew said the beam is made from greenheart wood, native to South America.

The dark green sign bearing the white writing ‘The George Stamford’ has also been returned to its prominent position - having apparently been repainted by the signwriter who produced it 40 years ago.

Andrew added: “When we removed the sign, at night, we had no idea how much of a talking point it was, but when we were reintalling it lots of people stopped to talk to us about its history, and the history of the hotel.

“It’s been a plesure to be part of that and part of something so historic and recognisable.”

The gallows is said to have been chosen for The George to welcome honest travellers and deter highwaymen.

Stamford Town Bridge is due to reopen by September 1.