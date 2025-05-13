Keen growers who may not have a garden of their own are being invited to apply for a plot.

MindSpace Stamford has several small allotment plots available at its Wellbeing Garden, based at the Uffington Road allotments.

Those taking part can be novices or wanting to develop gardening skills, and will have the freedom to design and plant their own area, while being part of the MindSpace growing community.

People can apply for an allotment plot at the MindSpace Garden off Uffington Road, Stamford

Full support and gardening equipment will be provided.

Wellbeing Garden trustee, Chris Young, said: “It is good for mindfulness, for positivity, and for connection with nature. All these things are really important.

“It is not about being a great gardener but having that connection with a plant, the soil, the environment or the season.”

Anybody interested in applying for a growing space should fill out the form at https://tinyurl.com/StamfordGardens

They can also email info@mindspacestamford.com