Throughout our area, like my family, I know that many of us will be looking forward to spending time with our loved ones in celebration of Easter this weekend, writes MP for Grantham and Bourne Gareth Davies.

This is a time of year important to Christians across our country and the world. So, whether you’ll be attending church, enjoying a Sunday roast, or heading on an Easter egg hunt - I wish everyone a very happy Easter.

After the festive period, on Thursday, May 1 local elections are taking place right across England, including in Lincolnshire where all seats on Lincolnshire County Council are up for re-election along with the very first Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

Gareth Davies at the general election count last year

Councils provide so many of the day-to-day services that we all rely on. In our area, we have three levels of local government, with parish and town councils, South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council each responsible for performing set duties and providing different services. Whether on issues such as bin collection, local roads or planning, powers have been devolved by the national Government with the understanding that local people are better placed to decide upon and deliver local services.

Yet despite their importance, usually fewer than 40% of those eligible and registered to vote in our area make their voice heard in local council elections.

We are so fortunate to live somewhere under a well-run, efficient, and effective county council. Under the leadership of Martin Hill, the Conservative-led Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) continues to deliver for local people. I know from working closely with county councillors right across our constituency just how determined they are to work to keep our county strong.

In recent years, in the face of unprecedented cost pressures due to the pandemic and inflation driven by geopolitical challenges, Lincolnshire County Council has maintained investment and presented balanced and responsible budgets throughout.

Just last year alone, Lincolnshire County Council filled over 100,000 potholes and will be investing a further £106.6 million into road maintenance this year, underlining the importance of our local road network, under the responsibility of the council, to rural areas such as ours. Our county council is also increasing investment into flood defences, investing into our children’s education and continuing to support those who rely on social care throughout the county.

In contrast, right now on our televisions and in newspapers, we see the opposite - a real-life example of just what a badly run council means for residents. Just look at Birmingham where the Labour-led Birmingham City Council had to declare effective bankruptcy and is now overseeing bin bags piling high on streets and throughout England’s second city.

This is not what any of us want to see in our county. So, on Thursday, May 1 get out and make your voice heard to secure Lincolnshire’s future.



