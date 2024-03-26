Free Easter egg hunts will provide entertainment for children over the holidays.

The giant Easter egg hunt has been organised by South Kesteven District Council in partnership with local primary schools, community groups and businesses.

The wooden eggs, built by local artist Simon Kieffer from Outwood CIC, will be hand-decorated by pupils from primary schools before being hidden in Grantham, Stamford, Market Deeping and Bourne.

They stand at nearly 3 feet tall and will be hidden in businesses, parks and shops across the four towns.

Those taking part will have the chance to seek out the eggs while solving puzzles on the trail.

Once all the eggs have been found and the puzzles solved, participants can return to the starting point to receive a reward.

They will also have the chance to enter a prize draw to win tickets for upcoming shows at the Guildhall Arts Centre and Stamford Arts Centre.

Grantham - 10am and 2pm on Saturday, March 30 from Wyndham Park Visitor Centre. Trail tickets are free but require pre-booking on the Guildhall Arts Centre website: www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/wyndham-park-easter-trail-and-duck-race-2024.

Market Deeping - 10am and 2pm on Saturday, March 30 at Deeping Community Library’s Easter. Coinciding with family fun day.

Bourne - 11am and 3pm on Saturday, April 6 at Bourne Corn Exchange. Easter egg decorating activities and craft workshops to be held on Wednesday next week (April 3) at the Corn Exchange.

Stamford - 11am and 3pm on Saturday, April 6 from the arts centre with eggs hidden in businesses and shops.



