An award-winning maize maze is getting ready to open for the summer season and you could win a chance to visit.

The giant eight-acre maize maze in Wistow, between Rutland and Market Harborough, attracts thousands of visitors every year to explore the fun quiz trail hidden amongst three miles of pathways. High-level bridges and towers give visitors stunning panoramic views over the fields, which with the right weather, will eventually tower with sunflowers. At the end of the season, the maize is harvested for cattle fodder before being redesigned the following spring using satellite technology.

This year to coincide with the Paris Olympics, the maze has been cut to display a javelin thrower. Visitors have to find 12 quiz boards, hidden amongst the 3 miles of pathways, which will test their knowledge on other Olympic host nations and their iconic landmarks.

Wistow Maze depicts a javelin thrower to mark the 2024 season

“This year the Wistow Maze really has the winning combination of fun and learning, as well as being a celebration of one of the UK’s biggest sporting competitions,” said Diana Brooks, the owner of Wistow Maze.

With plenty of space, themaze offers great outdoor entertainment for young and old. Visitors can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the activity funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

People enjoying Wistow Maze

Across the road is the Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, model village, art gallery, wellbeing centre and numerous shops, making it a great day out for all ages.

The maze will open on Monday (July 22) and is open daily until Sunday, September 1, and then weekends only until Sunday, September 15, from 10am until 6pm. Children tickets are £7.95 or adults are £9.95. A family ticket admitting two adults and two children is £32. Parking is free.

For more information visit www.wistow.com or ring 07884 403889.

People enjoying Wistow Maze

We’ve got three family tickets to giveaway. To be in with a chance of winning, fill in the form below.

The deadline is midday on Friday, July 26. Good luck!

Entries will be drawn from those received on LincsOnline and in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury and Rutland Times newspapers.