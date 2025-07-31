A couple who have clocked up about 45 years’ service for their town have been presented with a shield recognising their work.

John and Eileen Polkinghorne have been involved with Stamford Twinning Association since it was established in 1978, helping to forge cultural links and exchanges with France, Czechia and Ukraine.

They were invited to Stamford Town Hall to receive the shield from mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler as a symbol of gratitude from the people of Stamford.

John and Eileen Polkinghorne receive a Stamford town shield from mayor Amanda Wheeler. Photo: Iliffe Media

Receiving the engraved gift, John described it as a ‘big surprise’, adding that they had been pleased over the years by the successes of the twinned exchanges, which started with Vence in France, adding Kutna Hora in Czechia in 1999, both places people in Stamford have been able to travel to, and welcome visitors from.

Gostamel in Ukraine was added as a twin town in 2024.