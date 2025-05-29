Home   Stamford   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police officers arrest girl, 13, after disturbance at Stamford Meadows

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 11:32, 29 May 2025
 | Updated: 11:50, 29 May 2025

A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of drunken behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker.

Police officers were called to a report of youths causing a disturbance at Stamford Meadows just after 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 28).

A 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of drunken behaviour, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and a public order offence.

Police parked in Bath Row, Stamford yesterday evening (May 28)
