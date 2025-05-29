Lincolnshire Police officers arrest girl, 13, after disturbance at Stamford Meadows
Published: 11:32, 29 May 2025
| Updated: 11:50, 29 May 2025
A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of drunken behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker.
Police officers were called to a report of youths causing a disturbance at Stamford Meadows just after 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 28).
A 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of drunken behaviour, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and a public order offence.
