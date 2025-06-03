A teenage girl who was arrested after an incident at a town park has been released under investigation.

Police officers were called to a report of youths causing a disturbance at Stamford Meadows just after 6.30pm on Wednesday last week (May 28).

A 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of drunken behaviour, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and a public order offence.

Police parked in Bath Row, Stamford on May 28

The teenager has since been released under investigation, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police confirmed today (June 3).



