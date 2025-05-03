A schoolgirl who is keen to make a difference has donated 14 inches of her hair to charity.

Wittering Primary School pupil Kara Bevu had her long locks chopped off at Donna Marie’s Hair and Beauty Salon in Stamford on April 20.

The eight-year-old had been told about the Little Princess Trust by her mum Melanie and after hearing about how they make wigs for children who have lost her hair due to cancer treatment, she was keen to help.

Kara Bevu holds up the 14 inches of hair she had chopped off

Kara said: "I was very excited to have my hair cut to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

“On the day I was scared about having short hair, especially when I heard the sound of the clippers

“I feel amazing about donating my hair and love my new hair style.”

Kara Bevu's long hair before the haircut

The schoolgirl has also been raising money to cover the costs of making, styling and fitting a wig, which costs the charity about £700. She has so far raised £300 and is encouraging donations via a GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/03f5a5f3.

Proud mum Melanie said: “At such a young age, Kara has shown such compassion and kindness, wanting to help another child feel confident and cared for during a difficult time.

“Her hair will go on to bring comfort and a smile to someone who truly needs it.

“I couldn’t be prouder of her big heart and generous spirit.

Kara Bevu chopped off 14 inches of hair

“She’s a little girl making a big difference.”

Kara also hopes to inspire pupils at her school, and has been asked to speak in assembly about her donation.