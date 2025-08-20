Police are appealing for information after a dog attack left an 11-year-old girl with a serious injury.

Lincolnshire Police reported a grey Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog was running loose on a grassed area on Recreation Road, Stamford, at just before 9.30am on Friday, August 14.

They say the dog ran up to the 11-year-old and bit her, causing a serious injury to her wrist.

Police are asking for the dog’s owner to come forward

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information that will assist our inquiries,” said a police spokesperson.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who can provide information about the dog itself. We would urge the owner of the dog to get in touch.

“If anyone has footage that will help the investigation, including doorbell, dashcam or other recorded footage, we would also like them to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email james.stevenson@lincs.police.uk or call 07944 776791, quoting incident 523 of August 14.