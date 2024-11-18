The owners of a glamping site are throwing open their yurt doors on a Channel 4 reality show.

Stamford Meadows Glamping is among the staycation spots to feature on this season of Four in a Bed this week, which airs at 5pm on Channel 4 each day.

The show follows four bed and breakfast owners as they compete to prove their establishments have value for money.

The pair behind Stamford Meadows Glamping Sanath Yogasundram, known as Yogi, and Amelia Billington

Amelia Billington, who runs Stamford Meadows Glamping with her husband Sanath Yogasundram, known as Yogi, said: “A producer contacted us asking if we wanted to be on the show and I thought it was a scam or prank at first.

“After I realised it was real I thought ‘no, that would be horrendous’.

“But it was Yogi, who is a bit more shy than me, who persuaded me it would be a good thing to try something new.”

Sanath Yogasundram and Amelia Billington of Stamford Meadows Glamping. Photo: Channel 4

Amelia and Yogi spent a couple of weeks filming for the show, which included staying at three properties run by the other contestants. The episode featuring the stay at Stamford Meadows Glamping will air on Thursday (November 21).

After bonding with the other pairs on the show, Amelia and Yogi struggled to channel their competitiveness and criticise other establishments - something which is encouraged on the show.

With long days of filming, jam-packed with activities and re-shooting scenes, it was hardly the relaxing break a staycation would usually offer.

Being a glamping site going up against hotels and pubs, the couple did worry their business would be the ‘fall guy’.

Sanath Yogasundram and Amelia Billington on payment day on Four in a Bed. Photo: Channel 4

Their fear worsened when a producer asked the pairs what would be their worst nightmare for a stay, to which most people said glamping.

But Stamford Meadows Glamping did manage to change their minds - particularly for one couple who have come back since filming wrapped.

Amelia, 58, said: “Everyone liked Stamford. It was good to get a bit of publicity for it.

“Being a glamp site makes us different from some of the hotels in town which are a bit well to do and attract a certain type of customer.”

Amelia and Yogi set up Stamford Meadows Glamping three years ago after getting married in the garden of their Waterfurlong home.

Worried about the unpredictable British weather, they borrowed a yurt but it fit in so well they didn’t want to take it down.

“At the time, we didn’t know glamping as an industry existed,” said Amelia.

They have now grown the site in the garden to include two yurts and a cabin with hot tubs.

Although friends and family have suggested a screening to watch Four in a Bed, Amelia wants to watch it quietly by herself and admits to being nervous of how she’s been portrayed.

“I’m absolutely terrified.

“I look back at some of the ridiculous things I said and think ‘why did I say that’,” she said.

It is not the first time Lincolnshire businesses have been featured on the popular show.

Isabella’s Yard in Stamford, The Griffin Inn in Irnham and Cley Hall Hotel in Spalding are among the businesses to have starred on the small screen.

Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments.



