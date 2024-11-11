A mum-of-two hopes to spread joy this Christmas to the children who need it the most.

Polly Hurst-Taylor from Stamford last year collected and donated more than 180 presents to the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

She hopes to continue to spread joy this year and is appealing for donations.

Polly Hurst-Taylor with son Caden dropping off the presents at Peterborough City Hospital

The 29-year-old said: “It sounds cheesy but I wanted to be a good samaritan.

“I count myself to be very fortunate that I have never had poorly children over the Christmas period.

“Those children on the ward don’t know any different to being poorly so I hope being able to choose a present will bring them a little bit of normality.”

Polly Hurst-Taylor collected and donated more than 180 presents last year

In previous years second-hand donations were accepted but this year Peterborough City Hospital has changed its criteria and is only allowing new presents.

Polly, who works for the Ambulance Service, can collect donated presents from the Stamford and Rutland area.

Anyone who wishes to donate should call or text Polly on 07586 825723 or email pollyannamc@hotmail.co.uk.



