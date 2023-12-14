An award-winning gospel choir helped raise the roof as well as funds with a seasonal church performance on Saturday.

The EAGA Gospel Choir event, presented by Stamford communications agency 29London, drew 225 guests to St Martin’s Church, in Stamford, for an inaugural Christmas concert.

Former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists EAGA were named Gospel Choir of the Year by Songs of Praise for 2023 and lived up to their billing, serving up Christmas classics such as Oh Holy Night, Hallelujah, and Silent Night.

EAGA Gospel Choir perform at St Martin’s Church in Stamford. Photo: Holly Cook

EAGA were named Choir of the Year by Songs of Praise. Photo: Holly Cook

They rounded off the evening off with an acapella rendition of Feliz Navidad where children in the audience were invited up on stage to sing and dance.

The event raised just shy of £2,000, with £500 going to Stamford Foodbank and £1,400 to projects which EAGA Choir supports in its local community in Leicester.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here.

Children in the audience were invited to join in for the concert finale. Photo: Holly Cook

The concert helped to raise funds for Stamford Foodbank. Photo: Holly Cook

“We were so appreciative of all those who attended, as well as the support shown from local press and businesses like Shop Stamford, Pretty Little Stamford, Stamford Botanics, Foodie in Rutland and many more, in helping make our inaugural Christmas Concert a huge success,” said Simon Gamble, of 29London.