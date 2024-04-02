New almshouses, a GP surgery and an athletics track could be added to a town’s amenities.

Developer GummerLeathes has been pulling together ideas from Stamford residents about what is needed to accompany the new homes it has planned for the north of the town.

These include a ‘community kitchen’ next to the Borderville Sports Centre as well as a new NHS health centre, and almshouses available to local people - similar to those in the town that date back to medieval times.

The proposed athletics track and primary school can be seen to the west of the proposed development, with community facilities planned next to the Borderville Sports Centre to the east

A new primary school with an athletics track would also be provided by GummerLeathes, which has applied to South Kesteven District Council for outline planning permission to develop an 81-hectare site with 1,350 homes.

Parkland, allotments and green open spaces would account for 37% of the site, which lies to the east of Little Casterton Road and stretches to the far side of Ryhall Road.

An east-west link road would run through the site, as well as a long belt of parkland providing a way to walk or cycle across it instead.

An artist's impression of the linear park that would run across the development

Tim Leathes from Gummer Leathes said they were intent on ‘going above and beyond the necessary requirements’ to make the Stamford North development an attractive and well-connected part of the town.

He also stressed that their representatives have spent time talking with residents and more than 30 community groups to find out what is important.

“We have offered to build a significant new health centre and we are pleased that the NHS has agreed that we should reserve a site for it,” he said.

“They have suggested a space of 450 square metres and we are happy to extend that as required.

The map shows where Stamford North is located, next to the proposed Quarry Farm housing development

“We now look forward to the green light to develop the plans further, in line with the NHS’s strategy for the area.

“We are doing all we can to help alleviate existing problems and offer long-term benefits for Stamford.”

Another challenge GummerLeathes hopes to resolve relates to the effect a growing population could have on the town’s roads.

A 'masterplan' of both Stamford North and Quarry Farm, the two developments proposed at the northern edge of the town

Lincolnshire County Council’s latest traffic modelling method has been used to work out the projected effect 1,350 new homes and associated vehicle journeys would have on Stamford’s existing road network.

Nick Berman from GummerLeathes said: “They have looked at how all the different junctions in the town would be affected and found there would be a minimal impact because of the new east-west link road.

“The modelling showed that the new road consumes the additional traffic of the development and relieves blockages.

Tim Leathes from GummerLeathes says the development will be well-connected

“Some people will always think more homes bring more traffic problems but Lincolnshire County Council’s transport modelling suggests the new road will negate the additional traffic and actually improve the current situation in town.”

GummerLeathes will pay for an extension to a Delaine Buses route to serve the new development, and will subsidise it until there are enough residents to make it viable.

The company has also committed to improving walking and cycling routes from Stamford North to the town centre, and would pay for changes to be made.

An artist's impression of Stamford North

Mr Leathes said: “We have had people out on bikes looking at all the different possibilities,” and, acknowledging it is uphill from the town centre to Stamford North, added that an ebike scheme was part of their considerations.

GummerLeathes, which develops housing masterplans, is waiting for South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee to approve or reject its outline plans for the 81-hectare site. A decision is expected in May.

The site, owned by Burghley House Preservation Trust, is already allocated for housing and associated amenities in South Kesteven Local Plan.

Green open spaces can be seen on the planning documents for Stamford North

If the outline planning application is approved, GummerLeathes will offer parcels of land within the site to housing developers that meet its criteria for quality, sustainability and net-zero carbon emissions.

Mr Leathes said: “We will ensure they enhance our masterplan. We want developers that bring forward more good ideas to make Stamford North an attractive and well-connected part of the town.”

Each developer’s housing application would then need to gain ‘full’ planning permission from the council. Plans for various community facilities provided by GummerLeathes would also need planning approval.

Shared areas, such as parks and green spaces, would be maintained by an estate management company, with residents paying a fee towards this.

Comments can also be made on the application at South Kesteven District Council’s website, using the planning reference S23/0055.



