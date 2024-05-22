Plans to build hundreds of homes on land previously earmarked for employment have divided opinion.

The Exeter Fields site off Empingham Road in Stamford was set aside for industrial and commercial use in 2012, when Taylor Wimpey was granted planning permission to build 400 homes to the east and south of the plot.

Twelve years on, the landowners, Commercial Estates Group and the Cecil Estate Family Trust, have announced plans to build between 250 and 300 homes on the site.

An exhibition was held for the Stamford Gateway project

South Kesteven District Council also listed the land as a possible site for housing in its draft local plan, which went out to public consultation last month (April).

According to the landowners, there has been no commercial interest in the site for more than a decade which has prompted them to look at other uses.

A consultation event was held by Commercial Estates Group at Stamford Arts Centre on Monday (May 20) to gauge public opinion.

The Exeter Fields site. Photo: Google

Mike Chapman, who lives in the neighbouring Taylor Wimpey estate, took a positive view of the new plans and is in favour of the site being used for homes rather than industrial-led development. He said: “I think Stamford needs to look to the future and not to the past.

“I know people hate change but things need to move forwards.”

Andrea Page echoed Mike’s views while adding that promises for local services should be met and ‘lessons should be learnt’ from the layout and parking in the adjoining estate.

A local centre, a care home and a GP surgery are included in plans for the site as well as transport improvements and financial contributions towards health and education.

The proposed masterplan for the Stamford West urban extension. Photo: BroadwayMalyan

A brother and sister who live in neighbouring homes off Empingham Road, who requested not to be named, described the plans as ‘too good to be true’.

The siblings would be happy if the site is built exactly as set out at the consultation but fear promises will be broken.

Deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, Richard Cleaver (Ind – Stamford St John’s) wants the site to be kept for commercial use as there are already a number of housing developments being built or in the pipeline for Stamford.

He referred to 200 homes in Uffington Road near Morrisons, 191 at St Martin’s Park, 1,350 in Stamford North and 650 in Quarry Farm.

“I don’t think we need another 300 houses,” he said.

“This site is a key part of the town’s requirement for employment.”

Jonathan Waples and Barry Devereux, who are both Stamford town councillors, believe the ‘general feeling’ from residents is to keep the site for employment.

Coun Waples said: “The question has to remain, do we really need further development of housing on this site?”

Coun Devereux noted the jump from the 180 homes consulted on by the district council to the 300 figure now being proposed.

More than 60 residents attended the consultation event.

Andrew McPheat, planning manager for CEG, said: “Those living closest to the site highlighted that the new proposals for homes, accessible parks and green spaces alongside the retained community facilities would be preferable to commercial/industrial uses.

“Those who attended the event wanted to see new community facilities, particularly the GP surgery. Some residents suggested provision of further community space such as a hall or meeting rooms.

'We will review all responses and will work with the council to agree the timing of the new community facilities.”

What do you think? Have your say in the comments below.