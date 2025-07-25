Lakeside Healthcare may be asked to leave one of its GP surgeries if the building is not repaired.

Maintenance of St Mary’s Medical Centre, built in Wharf Road, Stamford in 1989, has been neglected by its tenants, according to the landlords of the site.

As a result, water is getting in and some of the rooms have become too damp to use.

In 2020, about five years after taking over the building, Corby-based GP services provider Lakeside had announced it would be leaving St Mary’s Medical Centre.

Significant public protest followed, with people concerned the surgery’s 15,000-plus patients would not be well-served if Lakeside had a single GP site in Stamford, namely the Sheepmarket Surgery off Ryhall Road.

To smooth things over, the NHS stepped in to take on the St Mary’s Medical Centre lease, paying about £70,000 a year and subletting the site to Lakeside.

But despite occupying St Mary’s for a decade, Lakeside has continually refused to sign a lease, which included clauses regarding repairs.

In a written submission to the Mercury (on page 32 in full), the landlords Dr Kelly and Dr Boulton said they had heard - through a recent patient participation group meeting in Stamford - that damp had put several rooms out of use.

At a subsequent inspection of the building they said they were “appalled at the deterioration of the fabric of the building”, adding: “This should have been attended to by the tenants”.

The doctors, who both worked at the surgery before Lakeside took over, continued: “This situation is untenable and needs to be addressed. It is not good for patient care nor the wellbeing of the staff who work there.”

Under the terms of a new lease, the landlords would be responsible for external maintenance of the building. But Dr Kelly and Dr Boulton say their initial deadline for this lease to be signed passed last week.

The current lease for St Mary’s Medical Centre runs out on December 18 and if the new one remains unsigned, Lakeside will be asked by the landlords to leave.

In a statement, Janita Mackin, executive partner and finance director for Lakeside Healthcare, said: “The issues and concerns around the state of some of the rooms at St Mary’s are recognised by the practice and Lakeside Healthcare as a whole.

“There is a concerted effort ongoing to resolve these as soon as possible involving all interested parties.

“Some remedial work has taken place, although some rooms are still affected this does not impact clinical capacity as appointments are held in unaffected rooms.”

Although asked if Lakeside will sign the new lease, this question was left unanswered.

