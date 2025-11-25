A town doctor has suggested they might resume blood tests to ease phlebotomy clinic queues.

The clinic at Stamford Hospital off Ryhall Road is at near capacity, with long queues of people waiting to have a blood sample taken each day.

People are referred to the clinic by a GP or by the hospital, and can then visit between 8.30am and 4.30pm weekdays. Once there, they take a ticket and take their place in a waiting room - often for an hour or more. Although there can be quieter times during the day, many people arrive before 8.30am to join the queue.

The queue for the phlebotomy clinic in Stamford at 8.15am on a weekday morning. Photo: Richard Cleaver

Lincolnshire county councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind) photographed people waiting outside the clinic at about 8.15am on a Thursday and used this evidence to request the NHS 'solve the problem’.

He contacted Sonya Gardiner, chief operating officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which runs Stamford Hospital, reporting complaints from people using the service and told her: “It is clearly unacceptable to have elderly patients having to queue outdoors in the cold during the winter months.”

Ms Gardiner says the root of the issue is a reduction in blood tests being carried out at GP surgeries in the Stamford area.

In a statement to LincsOnline, she said: “We recognise that the current situation is not ideal for patients or staff, and we understand the impact that extended waiting times and high demand can have on overall patient experience.

“It is important to clarify, however, that the challenges being experienced are not the result of decisions made by the trust. Rather, they stem from wider commissioning issues and the significant shift in demand following reductions in GP-based phlebotomy provision across the local area.

“Our staff are working extremely hard to manage the consequences of these system-wide changes, and we are committed to supporting them as they deal with the resulting pressures.

“To support patients, our staff continue to provide estimated wait times when possible, and volunteers are deployed to assist with queue management, when available.

“In addition, the team proactively manages attendance levels by removing the ticket machine and displaying clear signage when capacity has been reached for the day.

“This ensures patients are not waiting unnecessarily or being turned away late in the process.”

Reporting to a meeting of Stamford Town Council yesterday evening (Monday), Coun Cleaver said he had been “promised urgent action” by NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), which plans and commissions health services for Stamford.

In a statement issued to LincsOnline yesterday (Monday), a spokesperson for the ICB said: “We are reviewing the existing commissioning arrangements for phlebotomy services in Stamford and are actively working with both North West Anglia Foundation Trust and local GP practices, including Lakeside, to ensure that the future model for phlebotomy services offered in the area is sustainable, while continuing to meet the needs of the local population.”

Dr Cattigan from The Stamford Surgery (formerly Lakeside), said: “We are aware of the delays at the hospital phlebotomy unit and the impact it is having on our patients, so we reached out to the ICB and the hospital to see how we could provide support.

“We are hoping to be able to offer blood test appointments in the near future.”

