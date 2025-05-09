Media personality Katie Hopkins has responded to the vandal who daubed graffiti outside of the theatre where she is performing - as she refuses to let backlash tarnish her love for Stamford.

Graffiti was sprayed outside of the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre hours before the performer arrived for a three-night run of her Batsh*t Bonkers Britain Tour.

Katie received a phone call while on the way to the venue on Wednesday (May 7) warning her that the phrases “bigots this way”, “racists welcome here” and “bigotry is lols” had been daubed across the pavement in Broad Street.

Katie Hopkins performing in Stamford

She said: “What we are doing is so positive. We are here for three nights which is unheard of at the theatre and 1,500 people are coming to Stamford who are all having a lovely time.

“I would never want anyone at the theatre or in the town to be upset.

“It’s not very Stamford and it’s the opposite of what we are bringing to the town.”

The graffiti appeared on the morning of Katie Hopkins' first performance.

It isn’t the first time Katie’s appearance in the town has sparked outrage. In 2022 more than 500 people signed a petition entitled 'Katie Hopkins is not welcome in Stamford'.

But this has not deterred the media personality.

With sold-out shows in the town over the past three years, Katie plans to return next year for five nights and joked that she’s debating doing a residency at Stamford Corn Exchange.

Katie, who became a household name after appearing on The Apprentice, said: “My consistent message for the past 20-odd years is that I don’t ask to be agreed with or liked.

“In fact I have been very stalwart for decades of being hated. I was called the biggest b***tch in Britain by the Daily Mail and the most hated woman on Celebrity Big Brother but now I have been so lucky to have so much support.

“I say to anyone who disagrees with me or who hates me - you don’t know me. I welcome that and I’m not asking to agree with what I think.

“If you want to come buy a ticket, if you don’t then don’t.”

She added that the graffiti artist is welcome to attend her show.

The neatly sprayed orange and pink graffiti was quickly cleared up by council staff before her first show.

As a thank you Katie dropped off a bouquet of Marks and Spencer flowers - which were in the same colours as the spray paint - at Stamford Town Hall yesterday (May 8).

The culprit, who is understood to be a woman, was captured on the theatre’s CCTV spraying the pavements and steps.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police confirmed that officers are making inquiries into the vandalism, although it hasn’t been formally reported to the force. Anyone with information can call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

The backlash hasn't altered Katie’s view on the town, which she has now visited a number of times.

When not on stage, she has enjoyed browsing in the local shops, particularly Anna Couture Boutique in St Mary’s Street, and meeting fellow guests at Knead pubs’ The Crown.

“I love Stamford,” said Katie.