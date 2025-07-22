Athletes will gather this week for a competitive event raced around a town’s streets.

The Stamford 3k and 5k races are held annually as part of the Peterborough Grand Prix Series and tomorrow evening (Wednesday, July 23) the 3k junior race will start on the Empingham Road Playing Fields at 7pm, followed by the 5k race at 7.30pm.

Both routes around residential areas of Stamford will have marshals wearing high-visibility bibs to guide runners. About 400 people are expected to take part.

Stamford's Tyler Sculthorpe, Adie Stevens and Simon Carr at last year's 5k in Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Grand Prix Series is run over five events with the final round taking place at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough on Wednesday, August 6.

Entries to the Stamford race can be be made in advance and cost £6 for juniors and from £10 for adults. Entries on the day cost £2 to £3 more.

Parking will be at the Empingham Road Playing Fields accessed from Empingham Road.

Gareth Williams, whose daughters Avocet and Noa ran the 3k, clocked 18:57 in the 5k in 2004. Photo: Chris Lowndes

No parking is available at the rugby club in Hambleton Road, which is being extended and refurbished.