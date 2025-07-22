Stamford 3k and 5k races to take place as part of Peterborough Grand Prix Series
Athletes will gather this week for a competitive event raced around a town’s streets.
The Stamford 3k and 5k races are held annually as part of the Peterborough Grand Prix Series and tomorrow evening (Wednesday, July 23) the 3k junior race will start on the Empingham Road Playing Fields at 7pm, followed by the 5k race at 7.30pm.
Both routes around residential areas of Stamford will have marshals wearing high-visibility bibs to guide runners. About 400 people are expected to take part.
The Grand Prix Series is run over five events with the final round taking place at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough on Wednesday, August 6.
Entries to the Stamford race can be be made in advance and cost £6 for juniors and from £10 for adults. Entries on the day cost £2 to £3 more.
Parking will be at the Empingham Road Playing Fields accessed from Empingham Road.
No parking is available at the rugby club in Hambleton Road, which is being extended and refurbished.