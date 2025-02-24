A stately home’s historic gardens will rival The Mall near Buckingham Palace when they are transformed for a new exhibition.

Burghley House’s south gardens will soon be flanked by bright botanical flags in an installation created by Graphic Rewilding.

Each design draws inspiration from the gardens of the stately home near Stamford and the floral depictions found in the artwork in Burghley’s collections.

A CGI of the south gardens at Burghley House with the botanic tapestry

Miranda Rock, of Burghley House, described the flags as a ‘playful new layer of interpretation to the garden’, which is usually only open to the public for a few weeks a year.

She added: “Both dramatic and colourful - we’re excited for Burghley’s visitors to see how they enliven the surrounding landscape.”

The project, called Botanic Tapestry, will form a grand processional route through the south gardens from March 15 to April 21 before being transitioned to Burghley’s sculpture garden for the summer season.

Graphic Rewilding’s co-founders Lee Baker and Catherine Borowski are on a mission to reconnect people to the natural world

It will be reimagined along the banks of Burghley’s lake and Graphic Rewilding will expand the exhibition with additional art.

Lee Baker, who co-founded Graphic Rewilding with Catherine Borowski, said: “From the lush wildflower meadows and diverse ecosystems, to the intricate still life paintings, textiles and Chinese enamelled porcelain housed in Burghley Collections, the extraordinary beauty of the art, nature and heritage has been a seemingly endless source of inspiration for our latest installation.”